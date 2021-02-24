Miramar Capital LLC Invests $4.55 Million in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 118,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,000. Steel Dynamics comprises approximately 2.0% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $77,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $42.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

