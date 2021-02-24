Miramar Capital LLC Buys 66 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Boeing by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Benchmark decreased their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.84.

Shares of BA traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.31. The company had a trading volume of 341,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,544,465. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $321.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.88, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.85.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

