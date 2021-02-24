Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.07

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.07 and last traded at $84.07, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Albany International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average is $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

In other news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $48,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albany International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,898,000 after buying an additional 219,694 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,909,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,547,000 after buying an additional 327,049 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Albany International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,333,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,786,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Albany International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,441,000 after buying an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.