PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Hits New 12-Month High at $155.00

Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $155.00 and last traded at $153.73, with a volume of 16798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRAH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.18.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $133,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

