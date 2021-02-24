Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.56

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.56 and last traded at $28.56, with a volume of 2011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

REZI has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.92 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.