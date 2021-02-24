Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

SWIR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

Shares of SWIR stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $652.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,234,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,472,000 after buying an additional 107,216 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 762.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after buying an additional 2,845,631 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 16.4% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,004,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,786,000 after buying an additional 282,622 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 42.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 258,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

