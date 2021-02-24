SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Truist increased their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $159.52 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.