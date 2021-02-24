SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,657,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist upped their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis stock opened at $159.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.19 and its 200-day moving average is $161.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

