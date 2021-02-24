SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,070 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $90.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.24. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

