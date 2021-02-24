Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.40-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.75-20.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.13 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.40-$0.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE M traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 297,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,505,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.15.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

