EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Releases Earnings Results

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $489.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.00 million. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Shares of EchoStar stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EchoStar stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of EchoStar worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

SATS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

