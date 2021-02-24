Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Director Sells C$18,566.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst sold 200 shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.83, for a total transaction of C$18,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,875,031.07.

Scott Medhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.14, for a total transaction of C$27,042.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Scott Medhurst sold 7,476 shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.16, for a total transaction of C$681,512.16.

TIH stock traded down C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$90.26. 18,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$89.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$84.44. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$52.36 and a 12-month high of C$94.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIH. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$91.50 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$98.00.

About Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

