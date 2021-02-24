Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 119 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Swedbank grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 542,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 214,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,767,000 after acquiring an additional 177,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $245.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $268.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.02 and a 200-day moving average of $241.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

