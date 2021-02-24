WaykiChain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.43 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One WaykiChain token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a market cap of $52.33 million and $3.43 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00055791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.62 or 0.00768310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00033637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00039266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060582 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,322.50 or 0.04700481 BTC.

WaykiChain is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

