ScPrime (SCP) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. ScPrime has a market cap of $7.00 million and $4,560.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.85 or 0.00505460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00069268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00055564 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.10 or 0.00766938 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00033615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00038711 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 39,712,214 coins and its circulating supply is 33,028,603 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.