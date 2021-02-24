Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMAB. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 817.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 54.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.52. 373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $64.34.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

