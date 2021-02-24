John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $427.46 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.30-4.55 EPS.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $144.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.00.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $455,550.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,369.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,657 shares of company stock valued at $810,147. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.