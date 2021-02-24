John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.30-4.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.34. John Bean Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.70-$0.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $144.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.20 and its 200 day moving average is $108.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,471.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,657 shares of company stock valued at $810,147 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.