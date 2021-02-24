Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 22,980 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of ViacomCBS worth $13,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIAC stock opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

