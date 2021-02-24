Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 11,041 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 549,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $87,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $161.64 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.86 and its 200 day moving average is $161.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,885.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

