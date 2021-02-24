Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys Shares of 18,200 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $360,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 626.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 189,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,380,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

NYSE:APD opened at $263.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.25. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

