Sigma Planning Corp Sells 829 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in The Clorox by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 72.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 121.5% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 66.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,261 shares of company stock valued at $94,009,663 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.68. 14,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.24. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

