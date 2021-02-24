Sigma Planning Corp Sells 8,388 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $161.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,732. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $160.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

