AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,766 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,809,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,735,000 after acquiring an additional 333,971 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,161,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,330,000 after acquiring an additional 416,585 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $143,360,000. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,419,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,071,000 after acquiring an additional 179,169 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 419,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,935,127. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day moving average is $58.74.

