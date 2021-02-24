AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,562,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,171,000 after buying an additional 81,756 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,027,000. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 94.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 65,323 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,579,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$40.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,657. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $40.69.

