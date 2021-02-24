Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,188 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.77. The stock had a trading volume of 30,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,696. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,807. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

