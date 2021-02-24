Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,774 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,613,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,929,000 after buying an additional 1,233,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after buying an additional 1,112,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,817,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,408,000 after buying an additional 727,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.06. 828,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,394,605. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

