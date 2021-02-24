AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

INSW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,551. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $519.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

