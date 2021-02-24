Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Shares of COG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 108,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,209. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

