PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $46.16, but opened at $55.50. PubMatic shares last traded at $55.65, with a volume of 9,682 shares.

The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PUBM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

In other news, Director Ashish Gupta sold 975,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $19,504,820.00. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,096,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $874,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,866,000.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.52.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

