Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEG shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

Shares of PEG stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

