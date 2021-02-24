3,394 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,092,000 after acquiring an additional 443,790 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,940,000 after purchasing an additional 336,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 383,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,090,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.17. The company had a trading volume of 76,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,512. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

