Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Metaurus U.S. Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:IDIV)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Metaurus U.S. Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:IDIV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 53,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

IDIV stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.17. 3,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,103. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. Metaurus U.S. Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $12.93.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metaurus U.S. Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:IDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Metaurus U.S. Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metaurus U.S. Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.