3,113 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,133,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,924,000 after purchasing an additional 259,582 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,104,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,487,000 after purchasing an additional 379,387 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,449,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,685,000 after acquiring an additional 185,477 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA stock traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $176.50. 23,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,631. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $181.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total value of $1,296,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,074,949 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.