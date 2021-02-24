Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Colfax Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colfax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Colfax alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. Colfax has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -897.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Colfax by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $167,709.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,987.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,011 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.