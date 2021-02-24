Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Cintas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $313,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.4% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 13,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Cintas by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $336.71 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

