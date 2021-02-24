Blair William & Co. IL Sells 23,862 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 23,862 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.10% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $18,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 54,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,967 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $950,769. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $145.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 142.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $145.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Truist raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.91.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

