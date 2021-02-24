Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $305.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $257.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SQ. Wedbush increased their target price on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.20.

SQ opened at $256.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.95. Square has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.29, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,250.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,244,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $2,110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,271,683 shares of company stock valued at $284,646,176. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Square by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

