Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after buying an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 300,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after buying an additional 150,082 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $91,671.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,428,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,652. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -135.85, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average is $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.