Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $803,000 Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DVA traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,191. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVA. Truist lifted their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

