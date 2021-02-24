Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,893,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.00. The stock had a trading volume of 72,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,668. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

