Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $387.61. 76,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078,031. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $395.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

