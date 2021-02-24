Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $643,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,792,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,478,000 after buying an additional 64,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in MSCI by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,491,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MSCI by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65,110 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 2.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 548,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.17.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI traded down $7.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,706. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.81. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $455.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

