Margaret Haseltine Acquires 10,000 Shares of Bapcor Limited (BAP.AX) (ASX:BAP) Stock

Bapcor Limited (BAP.AX) (ASX:BAP) insider Margaret Haseltine bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.52 ($5.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,200.00 ($53,714.29).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Bapcor Limited (BAP.AX)’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Bapcor Limited (BAP.AX)’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, equipment, and services in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates in four segments: Trade, Bapcor NZ, Specialist Wholesale, and Retail. The Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

