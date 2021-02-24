AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Hits $0.0546 on Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 24th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0546 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $499,658.64 and $353.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

