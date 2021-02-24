Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (LON:HDIV) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.10

Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (LON:HDIV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HDIV stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 89.60 ($1.17). 325,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,466. The company has a market cap of £171.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 55.47 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 95.20 ($1.24).

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

