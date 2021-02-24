Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (LON:HDIV) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.10

Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (LON:HDIV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of HDIV stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 89.60 ($1.17). 325,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,466. The company has a market cap of £171.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 55.47 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 95.20 ($1.24).
Henderson Diversified Income Trust Company Profile
