Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Announces $1.00 None Dividend

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Meridian has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Meridian to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of Meridian stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,127. The company has a market capitalization of $156.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. Meridian has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.64. Meridian had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 16.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meridian will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Meridian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

