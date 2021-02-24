Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

NYSE TSLX opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. Research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLX. Raymond James increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.