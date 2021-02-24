Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.
NYSE TSLX opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLX. Raymond James increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
