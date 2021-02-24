Brokerages Set CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Target Price at $188.07

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,559 shares of company stock worth $6,168,316. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $198.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.30. CME Group has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

