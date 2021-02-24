WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 1,206 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,630 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,152 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $48,729,000 after purchasing an additional 39,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $135.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.88 and a 200-day moving average of $131.70.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,662,836.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. Insiders have sold 55,786 shares of company stock worth $7,628,604 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

